Rishi Sunak is favourite to become Britain’s next prime minister after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Conservative Party leadership race to replace Liz Truss, who resigned last week after an economic upheaval.

With the endorsement of nearly 150 conservative MPs, Sunak who served as Chancellor under Johnson has emerged as the frontrunner in the Tory leadership race.

The only other challenger, Penny Mordaunt, has reportedly the backing of less than 30 MPs. A candidate requires nominations from at least 100 MPs to stand in the race.

Johnson had raced home from a holiday in the Caribbean to try and secure the backing of 100 legislators to enter the contest to replace Truss, the woman who succeeded him in September after he was forced to quit over a string of scandals.

He said late on Sunday that he had secured the backing of 102 legislators and could have been â€œback in Downing Street, but that he had failed to persuade either Sunak or the other contender Mordaunt, to come together “in the national interest”.

“I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time”, Johnson said.

The former prime minister had secured the public backing of just less than 60 Conservative legislators by Sunday.

Johnson’s statement likely paves the way for his archrival, the 42-year-old Sunak, to become prime minister, possibly as soon as Monday.

Source: aljazeera.com

