By Adeola Badru

A former deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adigun Agbaje, who was kidnapped along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway has been released, according to a close source.

The source, Professor Remi Aiyede, Head of Department, Political Science, University of Ibadan, said Professor Agbaje had been released some hours ago and is undergoing medical checkup.

Read Also: My gratuity not enough to pay ransom, wife of kidnapped UI don pleads

“Prof Agbaje has just been released about few hours ago. He is okay and undergoing medical checkup,” he said in on telephone.

Recall that Agbaje was on his way to Ibadan at about 6pm on Friday, when the kidnappers blocked his way very close to the Sat Guru Maharaji Garden and kidnapped him.

Since his abduction on Friday night, men of the Nigeria Police, Oyo State command and sister-security agencies began rescue efforts.

It was said that the abductors contacted his family and demanded a sum of N50 million as ransom.

It wasn’t clear whether or not the ransom was paid at the time of filing this report.

RELATED NEWS