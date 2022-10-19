The Nigerian Red Cross Society has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the remarkable interventions his administration has made in the provision of road infrastructure, healthcare facilities and efficient fire service operations in Enugu North Senatorial District and beyond, disclosing that the amenities have aided the voluntary organisation to discharge its duties perfectly in the district.

Speaking when representatives of the Nsukka Division of the Nigerian Red Cross Society visited Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu on Wednesday, the Chairman of the organisation, Engr. Pascal Chukwuemeka Asadu, applauded the governor for “your gigantic developmental strides in Enugu North Senatorial District in particular and the state in general.”

Engr. Asadu stressed that the impact of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s developmental trajectory in Enugu North Senatorial District in terms of road construction, healthcare infrastructure, traffic lights, fire service facilities, among others, has contributed to the success story of the organisation in the zone.

“As an emergency organisation which one of its duties is responding to accident scenes, we have noticed a total reduction in the level of accidents in our zone which can be attributed to the quality roads which you (Ugwuanyi) delivered within this period of your administration.

“We have responded to 90 percent of road accidents within Enugu North Senatorial District. We have in collaboration with the fire service responded to various scenes of fire outbreak including the one at Ogige Market in Nsukka. Our emergency team has been on search and rescue operations during heavy downpours, among other interventions.

“Although, so much has been said by various quarters on how your administration’s agenda has affected lives positively, the roads you constructed have saved lives and made food available.

“Your Excellency, your intervention on health by building ultra-modern health centre in almost all the local government areas in our zone; the introduction of traffic lights also reduced accidents on school children and gave us relief as traffic wardens,” Engr. Asadu said.

Applauding Gov. Ugwuanyi for the efficiency and professionalism of the state fire service in responding to emergency, the Nsukka Division chairman of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Engr. Asadu, thanked the governor, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District, for repositioning the sector in spite of the state’s lean resources and nation’s economic challenges.

Expressing the confidence they have in Gov. Ugwuanyi, the chairman added: “Your Excellency, as we are standing now, we believe in you; we believed in you yesterday; we believe in you today and we will continue to believe in you.

“As Nigerian Red Cross Society, Nsukka Division, we are apolitical but we have to stand on something that will assist us. We have come to do that for you, Your Excellency.

“Your first and second tenures as governor have been favourable to us. Among the people that you see here, we have doctors, we have engineers and other professionals.”

The PDP candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Chief Engr. Vita Abba graced the event.