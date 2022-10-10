Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine

By Biodun Busari

Ugandan pop star-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, notably known as Bobi Wine has regained freedom from the authorities of the United Arab Emirates in Dubai.

Wine said he was detained at the weekend after arriving the Dubai to perform at a music concert where he was held for 12 hours and questioned about his political party, family and personal details.

News Central Africa said he was later released without a charge, and the concert whose proceeds were meant to benefit African migrants in the gulf country was later cancelled.

The Ugandan freedom fighter has, however, blamed Uganda embassy officials for the cancellation of his music concert

“The information I have is that the Ugandan embassy in Dubai influenced the cancellation of this concert because maybe if I was able to return these girls back home then the government of Uganda will be slapped in the face,” Bobi Wine said.

He added: “I have performed in Dubai many times for the last 15 years but this show was cancelled, and the cancellation was not adequately explained.”

Mr Kyagulanyi participated in last year’s presidential election which he lost to the incumbent Yoweri Museveni.

