By Prisca Sam-Duru

From the instruction on dress code- ‘Nigerian fabric (no ankara)’, which was clearly indicated on the invite to Efua Oyofo’s debut solo exhibition, guests knew they were in for a riveting show with rich African culture. On display during the private showing, which opened recently at A Whitespace, Ikoyi, were installations showcasing six women of valour aesthetically clothed to depict royalty. Beautifully designed local fabrics such as adire, aso oke, and akwa-ocha were on display as well. The fabrics were a lavish addition to the already-rich display promoting African cultural heritage.

The glaring absence of Ankara amongst the range of hand-woven indigenous Nigerian fabrics also helped definitively answer the question about whether or not Ankara is Nigerian. When asked about this decision, Efua traced its origins, outlining and explaining how, in a sense, it was offloaded on Africa after being rejected by its original Indonesian target market, who saw it as a gaudy imitation of their own batik fabric. “It’s one thing to not know much about a place, but do we know about ourselves? Do we know who we are? Those are questions that pop up often. I put up a dress code and said no ankara except African fabric and everybody was like, what are we supposed to wear? So, for me, those are very relevant questions because we are still asking ourselves; who are we? And until we know the different ways to be ourselves, we’ll keep asking these questions”, the artist stated.

The show, ‘Udamalore’, is a collective body of work by the creative and cultural storyteller Efua Oyofo, which celebrates ancient and contemporary stories of female agency in African culture. These women changed their world amidst odds of having to live as women during their time. Employing a blend of storytelling and visual art installations, this first edition of ‘Udamalore’ honours the heroines who indelibly engraved their names on the map of global luminaries.

The point of the exhibition actually transcends mere historical storytelling or installations about ancient or contemporary women’s exploits; it essentially draws attention to the need for cultural renaissance. ‘Udamalore’ is a Yoruba ceremonial sword: literally, the ‘word of the Well-born’, carried by high-ranking Owo chiefs, and worn on the left hip to indicate the power and status of its bearer during celebrations and ceremonies. In the context of the exhibition, the artist describes ‘Udamalore’ as a living study on womanhood as ornamental weaponry, African cultural symbolism – and a study of female agency”.

“Throughout certain parts of Nigerian and African countries exist certain commonalities in warfare and symbolism. “The eben and ada were swords and symbols used in the ancient Benin and Owo kingdoms. Sometimes these swords had ceremonial counterparts: lushly-beaded, jewel-encrusted pieces, known as the udamalore; the decorative trophy weapon. “Mostly made from precious metals or high-fashion materials such as wood or leather, udamalore, alongside the èwu, its decorative sheath, were considered too delicate to use for work, and mainly existed as physical displays of the owner’s wealth”, the artist explained. Historically according to her, “In many African societies, women have been put in this same box, thought to exist in a decorative ‘form-over-function’ capacity”. Efua explains further why she chose the symbol, ‘Udamalore’. “As women, we were told that our duties are fundamental – go and raise children. That’s what these women did, but they also did other remarkable things. So, for me it’s about not shying away from who we are supposed to be”.

Women, she posits, can soar to any height in career, even while living out their natural role as home-maker and nation builder. “As women, we can do whatever we want as your life is yours; there’s no limit to the power that we have as women – except the ones we put on ourselves”.

Featured in the exhibition is Queen Amina, the 24th Emir of Zazzau, now Zaria, and was arguably the most popular and powerful woman in the Northern region, having lived in the 1500s as ruler over the Hausa kingdoms for 34 years.

Nigerian novelist Buchi Emecheta, who left the stage not quite long, precisely, January 25, 2017, was another woman who left so much for the world to learn from. Her writings are embedded with lessons she learned directly through experiences as a child forced into early marriage. Buchi fought against her parents’ belief that women did not deserve to be educated, and convinced them to send her to school. She not only broke through such a deadly barrier, she also lived to educate others all over the world through her pen. She became the voice of the voiceless and is remembered for works such as Joys of Womanhood, Second Class Citizens, etc. “Yet in her work she captured an important element of storytelling: telling your own story.” Efua, captures one of the most important legacies Emecheta passed on, in the storytelling audio performance.

Making her list of heroines is Moremi Ajasoro, the Yoruba (Ile Ife) Queen whose story remains a sad tale. Moremi saved her town, but paid a terrible price: unwittingly sacrificing her only son Oluorogbo. But that goes to show the kind of kindred spirit that ruled during that era. “Moremi had agency. Moremi was agency. She made decisions to help her world at large, even when they didn’t support her very own best interests.” Efua narrates. Others featured are Idia, Queen Mother of the Mighty Benin Kingdom, who was described as political emissary, army general, a leader of arts and culture; King Ahebi of Enugu-Ezike who was strong and fierce as a king and not a queen and; Chief Mrs Margaret Affiong Ekpenyong Ekpo, the revolutionist inspired during her time by activists such as the great Zik of Africa, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Herbert Macaulay.

The exhibition takes place again October 8th to 17th.

