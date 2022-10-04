University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH

…say he has brought decency into the system

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) Board of Management has described the achievements of the Chief Medical Director, CMD , Prof Ikpem Ikpeme as visible to the blind.

They showered encomiums on the CMD for his innovative policies which has transformed the medical centre into a haven for quality medicare stressing that they were impressed with his performance.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after inspection of facilities at the hospital, the Board Chairman, Col. Muhammadu Abdu (rtd), attributed the giant strides that have greeted the hospital’s new look to the synergy between his board and the office of the Chief Medical Director.

Col. Abdu, described the CMD as a focused and consummate professional poised to improving the status of the institution and a man whose leadership will leave a lasting impressions for others to follow.

He added that the entire Management Board was impressed with the restorative policies of Prof. Ikpeme.

While commending Prof. Ikpeme-led management for the judicious expenditure of the government’s Covid-19 funds which he explained has given a new perspective of quality and efficient service delivery.

Abdu added that the hospital has effectively utilized the funds in standardizing the Infectious Disease Isolation Centre with battery-powered ventilators; Radiology Department with computerized CT Scan machines and digital X-Ray machines; Intensive Care Unit with electrically-controlled air mattresses, and automated operating machines for cardiac surgeries; and the Molecular and Research Laboratory, adding that Covid-19 was indeed a blessing in disguise.

Speaking further , he explained that since the inception of Prof. Ikpeme as CMD, truancy, absenteeism, theft, vandalism, unethical practices and other untoward behaviours hitherto rife in the hospital had become a thing of the past.

He quipped that with the complete overhaul of every facet of the hospital, UCTH has since began to witness high patronage even as far as neighboring Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea; with the medical institution also drastically reducing overseas medical tourism through conduct of high-powered operations like brain and cardiological surgeries.

The Board Chairman hinted that the present day UCTH has placed high premium on workers welfare with the completion of the 33-year old 56 suites House Officers Quarters, as well as other incentives for its personnel.

“Prof. Ikpeme has repaid the confidence the Board reposed in him and I can truly state without equivocation that our selection of him three years ago was no a fluke,” Board Chairman said.

