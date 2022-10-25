By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has said that his side are still hopeful of qualification despite their chances not being in their own hands.

Barcelona played a thrilling 3-3 draw with Inter on Matchday 4 after having lost 1-0 to the same side at the San Siro the earlier week.

The draw leaves the former European Champions on a brink of eviction provided Inter win any of their last two fixtures against Viktoria Plezen and Bayern and Barcelona fail to pick up all maximum points from their two remaining fixtures.

Xavi, ahead of the team’s must-win clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday, said while he expects a very intense opponent in Bayern, his team must play at a good level to claim victory.

He added that although qualification does not lie in their hands, they have a ‘small hope’.

“I expect a very intense opponent in Bayern, very physical, very well worked. We consider them as one of the best teams in the world. Regardless of what happens in Milan, we must show that we are at a good level, with our gameplay and with victory.

“We are in this situation because of our mistakes, we have to be self-critical”

Miracle? We need more than a miracle, we have a small hope although we are in a very uncomfortable situation. In football, sometimes the one who deserves it doesn’t always win.

“The qualification does not lie in our hands, but we have to try and win no matter what happens in Milan.”

