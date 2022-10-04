By Efosa Taiwo

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s spectacular free-kick in the 7th minute was enough to get Liverpool cruising to a 2-0 Champions league victory over their opponent, Rangers at Anfield.

The win solidifies Liverpool’s grip on second spot in Champions League Group A at the halfway stage.

Before the match, Klopp had complained about their porous defensive style, and against Rangers, there was some changes to that regard.

Mohammed Salah would convert from the spot in the 53rd minute to give Liverpool a two goal cushion and seal their second win in a row in Europe.

RELATED NEWS