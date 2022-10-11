Graham Potter’s Chelsea made it two wins over AC Milan in less than a week after defeating the Rossoneri 2-0 at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Chelsea were dominant from start to finish as AC Milan had to play majority of the game one man down as former Chelsea man Fikayo Tomori got sent off in the 18th minute.

Italy midfielder Jorginho made no mistake to convert the resultant penalty, and Chelsea pressed home their advantage with a second goal not long after: Aubameyang scoring for the third game running after a sweet move orchestrated by Kovacic and Mount.

Chelsea kept the pressure up in the second half, and came close multiple times but could not add to the lead.

The win sees Chelsea climb to the top of the table with a point ahead of Salzburg.

Milan are placed third after suffering two consecutive defeats to the Blues, but have a fighting chance to making it to the next round for the first time since 2013-14 season.

