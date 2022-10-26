By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona have been eliminated from the Champions League after Inter trashed Viktoria Plzen 4-0 at the San Siro.

Henrik Mkhitaryan opened the scoring for Inter in the 35th minute breaking through the resistance from Viktoria Plzen.

Edin Dzeko increased the lead twice with two goals scored in both halves.

Romelu Lukaku, on his return from injury, grabbed the fourth with a sublime finish to cap off a fine night of football from the Nerrazurri.

The win means Inter have joined Bayern Munich in the knockout stage of the Champions League with Barcelona left to settle for the Europa League for the second consecutive season

