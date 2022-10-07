Host Nigeria and Kenya have booked their places in the next round of the U19 ICC World Cup qualifiers after both countries qualified for tomorrow’s final of the Division 2 tournament taking place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Nigeria, playing Malawi on the pitch 2, beat the visitors by 225 runs with Izuchukwu Okeke scoring 84 runs to win the man of the match award. Nigeria’s captain Ridwan Abdulkareem also took six wickets in the encounter.

Nigeria had won the toss and elected to bat setting a total of 258 on the board in 49 overs. Malawi could only squeeze in 33 runs in 12.5 overs that their wickets were run out.

Vice President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Wale Obalola said that Nigeria keeping her hundred percent record in the Division 2 qualifiers is commendable and he is confident they will deliver against Kenya in Friday’s final.

“We are glad our team(Nigeria) has made it to the final, and has booked a spot in the Division 1 qualifiers. I am very positive the boys will ride on the immense support they have from the ground to win the series here.”

Kenya coming from one week break after Ghana and Mozambique pulled out of the tournament were held to 153 runs by Sierra Leone who had hoped to ride on their batting strength to oust the Kenyans in the second inning.

Captain of the Kenyan under 19 team Vishal Patel who also won the player of the match award said, “Our team had some synergy and that was what helped us.”

He admitted that they needed to be more disciplined in the position the game had put them and it was all they needed to curtail the Sierra Leonians to the 81 runs semi final win.

“ We are looking forward to the finals with the Nigerian team. It is our belief that we will win,” he added.

The final between Nigeria and Kenya and the third place match between Sierra Leone and Malawi will hold simultaneously at the Pitch 1 and 2. While the two teams playing the finals have already picked slots in the final Division Qualifiers taking place next year. The winner of the third place match will be picking the final slot available.

