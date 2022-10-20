By Efosa Taiwo

Head Coach of the U-23 National team, Salisu Yusuf has unveiled an 18-man squad to prosecute the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania.

On the list are quite a number of foreign-based players, including Promise David of Sirens FC of Malta.

Former Flying Eagles striker, Success Makanjuola, and FC Vizela of Portugal star Adeyemo Emmanuel also made the cut.

The Dream Team will converge in Dar es Salaam for the first leg, which is slated for Saturday, October 22 with the reverse fixture billed for the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan a week later.

THE FULL LIST

Isaiah Ejeh – Mjallby, Sweden.

Promise David – Sirens FC, Malta.

Michael Ologo Inainfe – Istanbulspor, Turkey.

Ogunniyi Oluwatimileyin Abiodun – Fk Auda, Latvia.

Adeyemo Oluwapelumi Emmanuel – FC Vizela, Portugal.

Success Makanjuola – CD Diocesano, Spain.

Hezekiah Okirikpo – Dundalk FC, Ireland.

Naziru Auwalu Ibrahim – Rangers Int’l.

Munir Idris – Niger Tornadoes.

Edidiong Enobong Ezekiel – Remo Stars.

Daniel Wotlai – Abia Warriors.

Christopher Nwaeze – Plateau United.

Evans Ogbonda – Akwa United.

Qudus Olamilekan Akanni – Remo Stars

Nathaniel Nwosu- Water FC Abuja.

Dominion Ohaka – Water FC Abuja.

Amah John – Box-to-Box FC.

Bamayi Calocho – Yum-Yum FC.