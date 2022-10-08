By Efosa Taiwo

In preparation for the 2023 African U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier, the Olympic Eagles will camp in Ibadan.

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development secured the camping base for the U-23 men national team, the Nigerian Football Federation confirmed.

The team is expected to face Tanzania with the first leg holding in Dar es Salaam in the weekend of 21st- 23rd October.

The reverse fixture is billed for the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba Ibadan on Saturday, October 29.

Head coach, Salisu Yusuf has already called up 32 players for the qualifiers.

The camping exercise is slated to commence this weekend in Ibadan.

The U-23 AFCON will serve as the qualifier for the next Olympic Games.

