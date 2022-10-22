Credit: NFF

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigeria’s U-23 Dream Team on Saturday secured a vital 1-1 draw in Tanzania in the first leg of African U23 qualifiers.

Success Makunjuola scored the only goal for the Salisu Yusuf tutored side.In the 59th minute, Remo Stars’ winger, Qudus Akanni was brought down in the box with captain Makanjuola converting the resultant penalty to give Nigeria an half-time lead.

The Tanzanians, playing in front of their home fans, took the game to the game to the Nigerians in the second half and had their efforts rewarded with an equalizer in less than 15 minutes to end the game.

They secured a spot kick of their own and put it past Nathaniel Nwosu in goal for Nigeria.

The Dream Team will host Tanzania next weekend in the reverse fixture at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

The winner on aggregate will proceed to the next round of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The Africa U23 Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco in November 2023, will determine Africa’s flag bearers at the Men’s Football Tournament of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Reacting to his team’s performance, Coach Yusuf said his team could have secured a win if only they were more clinical with their chances.

“It’s an hard game. They’re already in match situation and we are not in match situation. We could have won the game but we didn’t take two chances. We thank God for the draw.

“The plan is to win them and move to the next round by the grace of God. We will continue to work with the group and as you can see, they have improved. They’re improving as a team and I think they will play better in Nigeria”