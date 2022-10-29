By Efosa Taiwo

The Olympic Eagles are through to the next round of the U-23 AFCON Qualifier after trashing Tanzania 2-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan on Saturday.

The win sees the Salisu Yusuf led side claim a 3-1 aggregate victory over their opponent from East Africa after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Tanzania.

The Eagles endured a difficult first-half after all efforts to break through proved futile as they headed to the dugout without a goal scored nor conceded.

However, all that changed in the 59th minute as Ogunniyi Omojesu fired the home side into the lead off an exquisite free-kick, sending passionate Nigerians who had come out to cheer the team to victory into wild jubilation.

Talisman and skipper, Success Makunjuola then doubled the lead from the spot in the 67th minute to put the game out of the reach of the Tanzanians.

Recall before the game, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde hosted the team in the state capital and promised them a $25,000 reward for a win.

Also, hours before the match, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa promised them N500,000 for every goal they score.

The Olympic Eagles will now face Uganda or Guinea in the ultimate round to seal qualification for the competition proper.

