The Flamingoes have defeated the United States of America to book a spot in the semi-final of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women World Cup.

The Nigerian ladies eliminated the American girls 4-3 on penalties to make it to the semis for the first time.

The game entered into penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Edafe Omamuso, who scored the winning penalty for Nigeria, opened the scoring from the penalty spot before the Americans pulled a goal back before half time.

The second half saw a tight contest between both sides as they strived to get a lead but to no avail.

The match then went into penalty which Nigeria won 4-3.