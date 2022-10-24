By Efosa Taiwo

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau will lead the support group when the U-17 women’s national team, Flamingoes face Colombia in the semi-final of the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Gusau will be physically present to witness the semi-final showdown at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Flamingoes led by Coach Bankole Olowokeere had fought off a resilient USA side 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time to make it to the semi-final.

Colombia knocked out African sisters, Tanzania 3-0 in the last eight to make it to the semi-final and square up against a talented Flamingoes side for the sole ticket to the final.

The match is expected to hold Wednesday, 26th October, 12pm Nigeria time.

The winner from the match will face either Germany or Spain who would play in the other semi-final billed for same Wednesday.

This is the first time the Flamingoes will be making it to the Semi-Final as they seek to cause more upsets by making it to the final

