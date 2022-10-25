Flamingoes defender, Miracle Usani has expressed confidence that the team will shock the world by winning the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Bankole Olowookere’s girls made it to the semi-final for the first time after getting past USA 4-3 on penalties in the quarter-final.

The girls are now two games away from winning the title for the first time in India.

The Flamingos will, however, have to get past Colombia in the semi-final at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, on Wednesday to make it to the final.

“I believe we can get to the final,” Usani said in an interview with FIFA.

“If we can beat USA, I don’t see any obstacle standing in our way.”

