By Efosa Taiwo

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, Flamingoes have lost to Colombia in the semi-final of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Nigeria started the game on a good note with couple of chances to have gone ahead but soon conceded dominance of the game to the Colombian girls who could have gone two goals ahead in the first half but thanks to the brilliance of Faith Omilana between the sticks for Nigeria.

The second half resumed with much vigour from the Colombia side but Omilana was in pole to ensure that no goal seeped past her.

Opeyemi Ajakaye who came on the second half also had a glorious chance to have given the Flamingoes the lead but the Colombia goalkeeper parried away her shot.

The match then went into penalties with Colombia losing their second kick and Edafe Omamuzo, who scored Nigeria’s winning kick against USA, hitting the woodwork in what could have been the decider on the day.

The Colombian girls would then rally back to score all of their penalty kicks with Comfort Folorunsho’s kick saved by the impressive Colombian goalkeeper to send Colombia through to the final 6-5 on penalties.

RELATED NEWS