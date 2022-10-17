Nigeria’s Flamingos will be eyeing a place in the quarter-final of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup when they take on Chile in their final group game on Monday.

The Nigerian ladies started their campaign on a bad note, losing 2-1 to Germany in the first game.

They however bounced back trashing New Zealand 4-0 in their second game.

Bankole Olowookere’s side occupy second position in the group after two games, and will be needing a draw to scale through to the knockout round

Head Coach, Olowookere has assured that his girls will not take their feet off the pedal against the South Americans.

“We are ready for another three points. We had a good win over New Zealand but I’m not happy we lost so many scoring chances. We cannot afford to do that against Chile.

“We are very focused because nothing has been won yet. It is another game in which we must give our very best and ensure we get a win,” Olowookere told thenff.com.

The Flamingos will face either Brazil or the United States of America in the quarter-final should they qualify.

The encounter is billed for the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar and will kick-off 12pm Nigeria time.