Nigeria’s U-17 Women’s team, Flamingoes have clinched the bronze medal at the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after defeating Germany 3-2 on penalties.

The Flamingoes went 3 goals up before the hour mark in regulation time, only for the Germans to draw level to send the game into penalties.

Nigeria came out victorious in the penalty shootout 3-2.

Details later…

RELATED NEWS