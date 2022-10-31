Awobiyi Seyifunmi
Head Coach of Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, Bankole Olowookere has expressed his excitement at leading the Flamingos to a third-place finish at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.
The Flamingos won bronze after defeating Germany 3-2 on penalties.
The game saw the Flamingos lead 3-0 before Germany pulled a thrilling comeback to make it 3-3, forcing the game into penalties where the Nigerian girls finished off on penalties.
Olowookere said he is happy that the team did not leave India empty-handed, describing the the tournament as great.
“Victory made it a joyous Sunday for Nigeria,” he told nff.com
“I am a very happy man that we did not leave India empty-handed. it has been a great tournament with a lot of lessons learned. We give glory to God” The coach continued.
The third-place finish by Olowookere side is the best finish from Nigeria in the history of the competition.