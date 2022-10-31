GOA, INDIA – OCTOBER 11: Miracle Ofem Usani of Nigeria celebrates the first goal with head coach Olanrewaju Bankole Olowookere during FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Germany v Nigeria at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 11, 2022 in Goa, India. (Photo by Masashi Hara – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Head Coach of Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, Bankole Olowookere has expressed his excitement at leading the Flamingos to a third-place finish at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The Flamingos won bronze after defeating Germany 3-2 on penalties.

The game saw the Flamingos lead 3-0 before Germany pulled a thrilling comeback to make it 3-3, forcing the game into penalties where the Nigerian girls finished off on penalties.

Olowookere said he is happy that the team did not leave India empty-handed, describing the the tournament as great.

“Victory made it a joyous Sunday for Nigeria,” he told nff.com

“I am a very happy man that we did not leave India empty-handed. it has been a great tournament with a lot of lessons learned. We give glory to God” The coach continued.

The third-place finish by Olowookere side is the best finish from Nigeria in the history of the competition.

RELATED NEWS