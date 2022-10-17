By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigeria’s U-17 Women’s team, Flamingos have qualified for the quarter final of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup with a deserved 2-1 win over Chile on Monday.

Nigeria needed only a draw to qualify for the next stage and won by delivering another impressive performance after the 4-0 win against New Zealand on Friday.

They qualify as Group B runners up with six points.

Captain Blessing Emmanuel gave the Flamingos the lead in the 8th minute by curling a beautiful shot into the bottom right corner after a superb assist from Opeyemi Ajakaye.

Coach Bankole Olowookere’s side continued their dominant play and had a couple of chances to double the lead with efforts from Miracle Usani, Opeyemi Ajakaye and Amina Bello all saved by the impressive Chilean goalkeeper.

The second goal finally came in the 82nd minute when Bisola Mosaku fired a shot home from Amina Bello’s header.

Chile pulled one back from the penalty spot a minute before full time. Flamingos conceded a penalty when a long VAR review adjudged Omamuzo Edafe to have handled the ball in the box.

Forward Opeyemi Ajakaye was named the man of the match for the second consecutive match after a superb performance from start to finish. She provided an assist and came close to scoring on different occasions herself.

The win means Flamingos will face either Brazil or the United States of America in the quarter-finals.