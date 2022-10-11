By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigeria’s Flamingoes have opened their campaign at the 2022 U-17 Women’s World Cup in India with a 1-0 half-time lead over Germany.

Nigeria dominated and had few chances in the early stages. They eventually took the lead in the 29th minute through a fantastic free-kick by Miracle Usani.

The defender chose to place the ball low, which went past the German wall.

Germany had two chances earlier in the game as oalkeeper, Faith Omilana, pulled a wonderful save in the 26th minute to keep Nigeria in the game.

The team tutored by Coach Bankole Olowookere are in Group B. The other group opponents are Chile and New Zealand.

The Flamingoes of Nigeria have a good history at the tournament, appearing in five of the previous six editions and making it to the quarterfinals stage thrice in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

The second half is underway.

Germany has equalised.

Vanguard News

RELATED NEWS