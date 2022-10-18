By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Two persons narrowly escaped death when a waste compactor truck suddenly plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

The unfortunate incident, according to an eyewitness, happened at about 7.45 pm on Monday.

It was gathered that the truck belonged to one of the Private Sector Participant, PSP, operators. The truck had a burst tyre as a result veered off the bridge and subsequently plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, who confirmed the incident, said the two rescued persons were taken to hospital for treatment.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “The agency responded to distress calls at the above scene and discovered that a waste compactor truck, registration unknown, while in high motion had a burst tyre as a result veered off the bridge and subsequently plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

“Fortunately the two occupants of the truck (driver and motor boy) were rescued alive by the agency marine team (divers ). “They have been provided with first aid medical treatment. “

Meanwhile, recovery operation of the ill-fated truck as of press time 8.15 am, Tuesday, was ongoing.