By Biodun Busari

Two siblings – a 2-year-old girl and a 5-month-old boy were pronounced dead after they were attacked by their family’s two pit bulldogs on Wednesday.

Reports said their mother also suffered degrees of injuries in the horrible incident that happened in their home located north of Memphis, Tennessee around 3:30 pm.

The News said the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office made the incident known via Twitter on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the mother’s condition had improved and she was now stable contrary to the initial reports that described her condition as being “critical.”

The names of the two children and their mother have not been released.

“This is still under active investigation,” sheriff’s office spokesperson John Morris said.

However, the dogs responsible for the attack were euthanized by Memphis Animal Services, the sheriff’s office said in a separate tweet.

In a similar incident, last month, an elderly woman died after two pit bulls attacked her and her 12-year-old grandson in Colorado. The boy was seriously injured.

