By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Sports Equipment worth thousand of naira have been allegedly carted away by some officials of the Cross River State Sports Commission.

Findings by Vanguard revealed that following the disappearance of 133 shortcuts, and 72 discus at the U.J Esuene Stadium last month, two security officials have been dismissed.

Checks revealed that the sports equipment bought under the Liyel Imoke’s Administration was meant for the National Sports Festival which Cross River State got the hosting rights but could not host due to paucity of funds, and was later taken to Edo State

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the Cross River State Sports Commission Com. Emmanuel Elom told our Correspondent that it’s true that some people have been arrested over the incident and the police are on top of the situation.

But surprisingly the two security officials who were on duty when the incident happened were released and the matter is taken from the area command Akim Police Station to the Anti-Cultism Unit at the Cultural centre complex.

On his part, the chief security officer (CSO) William Anderson said the measure taken to dismiss the two security officials without finding them guilty in a Court of law was normal since they are casual workers.

However, he said “proper investigations should be carried out to bring the culprit to Justice, this is an organised crime, this sports equipment we’re not taken in one day”

Also speaking the stadium manager Mike Andotant said it’s somebody that knows about the usefulness of the equipment that stole it, it is a group something, and for us to lose 133 Short put and 72 discus is not one-day something, I think the stadium security did not do their job properly,

The state Commissioner of Sports Ofu Anya confirm the incident but however, said the stadium is under the control of the Cross River State Sports Commission.

As of the time of going to press, nobody has been charged in court.

