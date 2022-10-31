Elon Musk

Microblogging and social networking service Twitter, is planning to introduce a monthly fee of $20 as charges for account verification.

This development comes in not up to a week after the new owner at Twitter, Elon Musk took over as the CEO of the blue app.

There are currently over 400,000 verified users on Twitter.

According to an official statement from Twitter on Monday, making users pay can help the platform stay out of debt after reports stating bots make up five percent of all users and ‘heavy tweeters’ make up less than 10 percent of the site’s monthly users.

The statement added that Musk is looking into pushing forward a change that is financially driven.

“Verified or ‘blue tick’ users would need to pay for their verification status going forward, or else it will be removed till it is paid.

“The objective of the company is to set a monthly subscription of $4.99 dollars for these users, which would further unlock other features.

“But for newly verified accounts till after the launch will have to pay $19.99.

“Current verified users will be given 90 days from the launch, to subscribe to the new feature, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Twitter is looking to launch the pay-for-play verification system On the 7th of November.

On Sunday the Twitter CEO replied to a Twitter user complaining about verification on the app saying that “the whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

