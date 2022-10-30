.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

In continuation of the onslaught against terrorist groups in the North West, troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on Operation Forest Sanity conducted clearance operation to Maidaro, Kagi Hill, Kusharki and Anguwan Madaki in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State during which contact was made with terrorists.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement noted that, “In the fierce encounter that followed, 4 bandits were neutralized, forcing others to flee in disarray.

“The gallant troops recovered two AK 47 rifles with two rounds of 7.62mm Special, one automatic pump action gun with 3 cartridges, 6 Dane guns, 3 locally fabricated pistols with one 9mm round and 4 motorcycles.

“In a separate operation conducted by another fighting patrol team of 1 Division of Nigerian Army, troops along Sabon Birnin – Zartake, Ungwan Lima Riyawa and Tungan Madaki general area, closely supported from the air by Nigerian Air Force platforms, intercepted fleeing bandits from Kagi Hill.

“In the fire fight that ensued, the troops neutralized 3 terrorists.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them not to relent until terrorism and other criminalities are brought to an end in the region.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Major General TA Lagbaja has appealed to all law abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information that will assist in the fight against the criminal elements.”

