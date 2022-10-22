.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

In preparation for the conduct of the first fully digital census in Nigeria in April 2023, the Nigeria Population Commission NPC, on Thursday flag-off the trial Post Enumeration Survey (PES) in Katsina to check the accuracy of the trial Census conducted in July 2023 in the state.

Speaking at the press briefing held in Daura, the NPC Federal Commissioner representing Katsina State, Engr Bala Almu Banye noted that the Post Enumeration Survey which will start from 22nd October and end on 2nd November 2022, “will allow the commission to determine how many were missed, counted twice, included by mistake or counted in the wrong place.”

According to him, the PES which is an integral part of the preparatory activities for the conduct of a successful census in 2023 will be carried out by a different set of enumerators from those who conducted the trial census earlier.

For the PES, 15 Enumeration areas were selected from the three wards of Mazoji B, Madobi B and Ubandawaki B under Daura LGA. The selected 15 EAs includes: Dispensary Danheji, Ungwan Malan Haru Tela, Maigari Garba Darugawa,

Migari Bello Sule Binga Primary School, Aminu New Era and General Hospital Daura.

Others are: Mai Unguwa Magaji Yahaya, Masallacin Mallam Isa Abba, Umaru Mai Shinkafa, Ahmad Usman Kango, Daura LGEA Veterinary Clinic Ibrahim Tayo, Bature Hamisu Mai Unguwa and Wuchike

The Katsina NPC Commissioner, reiterated the commitment of the National Population Commission to conduct a credible and reliable Census whose result will be a planning tool for national development.

Banye also appealed to Nigerians to join the Commission in bequeathing the country a demographic data that will be used to navigate through the myriad of challenges confronting her today, noting that the country’s population remains the greatest asset in national development and must be harnessed to make life worth living for our people.

He also noted that the PES is also being carried out simultaneously in the following five states of the federation: Adamawa, Anambra, Bayelsa, Nasarawa and Ogun State.

“The convening of this Press briefing which is being replicated in the 5 other States in which the Trial PES will be conducted is one component of the advocacy and publicity drive. Other activities to be implemented are advocacy visits by Commission’s officials in their respective States, town hall meetings with key stakeholders, field sensitization and face to face communication in the selected areas, production and airing of jingles on radio and television at the states level as well as participation in radio and television programmes,” Banye noted

Responding to the development when Banye and his team paid a courtesy visit to the Daura Emir in his palace, Dr Umar Faruq Umar, assured that there won’t be any problem in the conduct of the census within his Emirate.

“You have my full support and I will ensure that you and your team are accorded the desired cooperation,” the Emir said.