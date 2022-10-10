By Ada Osadebe

Bronny James, the eldest son of American professional basketball player, LeBron Raymone James Sr celebrated his 18th birthday on Saturday with a surprise performance by Travis Scott at a rooftop lounge in West Hollywood, California.

Bronny James enjoyed the milestone with family and friends at Harriet’s Rooftop.

Houston rapper Travis was seen in the crowd shirtless while performing his hit songs with Bronny dancing to the star 2018 hit song, Sicko Mode and Butterfly Effect.

LeBron and his wife Savannah, also have 15-year-old a son Bryce and a seven-year-old daughter Zhuri together.

Bronny’s real name is LeBron Raymone James Jr. He plays point guard for Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, and the 6ft 3in high schooler is ranked 34th in the ESPN 100 and 41st in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

LeBron went from prep school to the pros and is gearing up for the upcoming NBA regular season that tips off on October 18.

