Travis Scott

By Ada Osadebe

American rapper, Jacques Bermon Webster II, better known by his stage name Travis Scott has denied the alleged accusation of cheating on his Kylie Jenner.

Recall that an Instagram model, Rojean Kar alleged earlier this month that she had been texting Scott after working together on a music video set.

She also claimed he also cheats on Kylie every single night, adding that the twosome spent Valentine’s Day together, two weeks after Jenner gave birth to the couple’s son.

The 31-year-old singer reacting to the accusation took to his Instagram story to issue a statement denying knowing Rojean Kar, who years ago sparked cheating rumors with him,

He wrote, “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

