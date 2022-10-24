By Akinloye Abdulazeez, LAGOS

There is a brewing crisis between the technical staff of Ikeja Electric and residents of Oladejo, Anisere, and Odunukan in the Olusosun area of Ikeja, Lagos State over alleged transformer stripping.

One of the residents, Kazeem Dare, said nothing was wrong with the transformer as of Monday when Ikeja Electric announced that it was going to carry out a week-long technical upgrade on its Opebi Injection Substation between October 17 and 21, 2022.

He said part of the message sent to residents read: “Ikeja Electric wishes to notify its esteemed customers that in a bid to improve our customer experience, we will be carrying out a weeklong technical upgrade on our Opebi Injection Substation between October 17 and 21, 2022.

“During this period, there will be no power supply to Olusosun, Agbaoku, Salvation, Awuse Estate and Opebi areas.

“Thank you for your understanding as all inconveniences are regretted.”

But he said to their dismay, some technical staff of the Disco came to their street on Tuesday saying they wanted to repair the transformer.

“Based on our experience with them in the past when they came for such repairs and took our transformer away for months, we challenged them.

“We told them nothing was wrong with the transformer and that it worked till the general shutdown of the Opebi injection substation on Monday. So when did the transformer develop faults?”

Dare said the disco workers did what they wanted and left, “but when power was restored by Friday after the Opebi injection substation upgrade, there was no light on our streets.“

He said they called the disco office and were told that the transformer was faulty and the only way out was for them to come to take it to their yard for repairs.

“The questions we want the management of Ikeja Electric to ask the technical team are: when did the transformer develop a fault.”? what is the nature of the fault and why they need to take it away as there was no reported fault before Monday when the Opebi injection substation was shut down for an upgrade.”

Another resident, Monday Ukeje, said the disco technical staff once took their transformer away for months and the same thing is about happening now as they said if they take the transformer away they don’t know when they are going to bring it back.

“ What manner of suffering are they planning to inflict on us? we know what we went through in the past days when the Opebi injection substation was shut down buying fuel to power our generators.

“ Things are already bad, economically, they should not add more to our problems. The management of Ikeja Electric led by Folake Soetan should call these people to order.”

