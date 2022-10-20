By Godwin Oritse

The Council of Maritime Transport Union and Association, COMTUA, has said that the Presidential Standing Task Team, PSTT, should look at other sharp practices being perpetuated by port operators and leave traffic management alone to agencies to manage traffic.

In a statement, the President of COMTUA, Comrade Yinka Aroyewun said that the arrest and detention by the PSTT and at PSTT designated truck parks is a ploy to extort truckers adding that its members have become victims in the hands of PSTT.

He explained that the movement of arrested trucks is perfected in connivance with members of PSTT owners of the truck parks adding that at the end of the day monies exchange hand between the truckers and park managers.

He said: “COMTUA would naturally have ignored an ineffective agency like NSC but for the use of an unintelligent officer to allow them dance naked in public, IT needs a bit of advice.

“When did PSTT become a traffic enforcement team? to the extent of arresting trucks for the purpose of patronising garages belonging to their fronts.

“What informed the use of Port Express as a garage for enforcement?

“These and several other questions we asked makes Fadipe ( PSTT) and NSC feel the likelihood of further uglier relevation about the agencies ineffectiveness is upcoming.

“COMTUA is not disturbed with the publication of PSTT, we just want the law to take it’s course on all issues bordering on corruption, breakdown of law and order, actions and inactions of agencies of government attracting corruption and the forensic investigation of corrupt activities of PSTT and NSC.

“Our members are victims of every action or inaction of agencies rather than being protected. Extortion of our members by all agencies of government should not be overlooked.

“We challenge PSTT to allow law enforcement agencies to do their job and pursue their intended libel suit instead of resulting to cheap blackmail and wasteful spending on media and publicity of their pseudo achievements.

Reaction to the development, Coordinator of the Port Standing Task Team, Mr. Moses Fadipe, a Deputy Director at the Nigerian Shippers Council where the PSTT is domiciled, said that alleged accusation of corruption by a truckers COMTUA is not unrelated to attempts to make the Team set up by the Presidency to rid the port corridor of articulated trucks, shanties and bribe collection spots, to compromise for their sake.

Fadipe also said that COMTUA is in the habit of violating port rules, as well as coming behind the back to pressure PSTT to free their trucks. One of such violation is a truck allegedly belonging to COMTUA members, which was recently arrested for operating double licensed plate numbers.