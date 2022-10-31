By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Traders at the Ariaria International Market, Aba, Abia State, have commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for tackling flood and commencing the rehabilitation of the A-Line roads at the market.

The traders who spoke during a meeting with the Commissioner of Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, in Aba, expressed joy that the Governor has fulfilled his promise of channeling flood water out of the market, granting tax waivers to displaced traders and the commencement of the roofing of the three remodeled storey buildings at the A-Line section of the market.

Chairman of the Ariaria International Market, Elder Emeka Igara, disclosed that Ikpeazu had pledged to channel water out of the market as soon as the rains subside, stressing that the fulfillment of the promise is a big relief to the traders.

He promised that the leadership of the market will ensure the regular monitoring of the drainage channels in the market to ensure that traders no longer use waste to block the channels.

He said; “Governor Ikpeazu promised that flood water will be channeled out of Ariaria market as soon as the rains subside. Today, the flood water is out of Ariaria market. This is a big relief to the traders. The Governor also promised to commence rehabilitation of roads and work has started. Governor Ikpeazu has proved to be a man of his words. We are satisfied with the quality of work done. The remodeled shops are being delivered. Soon, the displaced traders at A-Line will return to their shops. We trust the Governor to do more for Ariaria traders.”

Also speaking, two of the displaced traders, Pius Njoku and Nwokoro Nnamdi , commended the Governor for granting two year tax waivers to the traders and the roofing of the new storey buildings and the expected handing over of the remodeled shops to the trader.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, stated that 106 traders who were displaced as a result of the remodelling efforts at the market have been handed documents exempting them from paying taxes for two years.

He assured that no trader would lose his shop after the remodelling of the market.

The Commissioner added the final rehabilitation of Faulks road which is the major access road to the market will soon begin while the pumping of water from the Ifeobara pond to the Aba River will commence on Thursday.

