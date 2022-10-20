By Yinka Kolawole

The value of foreign trade in manufactured goods in the first half of 2022 (H1’22) decreased by 34.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) to N6.07 trillion from N9.29 trillion in the corresponding period in 2021 (H1’21).

A breakdown indicates a huge dominance of imports as available data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the value of imported manufactured goods in the period stood at N5.73 trillion about 94.4 percent of the total trade, while the export component was valued at N338.61 billion, just 5.6 percent.

This is in contrast to the N8.83 trillion worth of manufactured goods imported and N462.07 billion exported in H1’21.

Similarly, the N6.07 trillion manufactured goods trade value in H1’22 is 29.4 percent lower than the amount recorded in the preceding period of H2’21, which was valued at N8.6 trillion, made up of N7.9 trillion worth of imports and N690.5 billion worth of exports.

A disaggregated analysis of the NBS data further showed that the value of manufactured goods traded in Q1’22 stood at N3.19 trillion representing 24.55% of total trade. Of this, the import component accounted for N2.97 trillion, while the export component accounted for N219.08 billion.

In Q2’22, the value of manufactured goods traded was valued at N2.88 trillion representing 22.39% of total trade. Out of this, the imported component accounted for N2.76 trillion, while export component was at N119.53 billion.

According to NBS, the major export goods in Q1’22 were ‘Floating or submersible drilling platforms’ exported to Namibia, ‘Aluminium alloys, unwrought’ to Japan and China respectively and ‘Vessels and other floating structures for breaking up’ exported to Cameroon and Ghana, respectively.

Manufactured goods mainly imported include ‘Safety or relief valves’ from France and China, ‘Motorcycles and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, petrol fuel, from India and China respectively. ‘Machines 4 the reception, conversion & transmission or regeneration of voice, images’ was also imported from China and Sweden.

In Q2’22, the major export goods in this category were ‘Aluminium alloys, unwrought’ exported to Japan, ‘Cigarettes containing tobacco’ to Niger and Guinea, respectively and ‘Oil-cake and other solid residues resulting from the extraction of soya bean oil’ exported to France.

Manufactured goods mainly imported include ‘Machines 4 the reception, conversion & transmission or regeneration of voice, images’ from China and Senegal, ‘Used Vehicles, with diesel or semidiesel engine from United States of America and Italy respectively. ‘Other medicaments not elsewhere specified’ were also imported from Malaysia and India.