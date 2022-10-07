Left to Right: NATOP Vice President FCT Ms. Cecile Mambo Doumbe, Cote D’Ivoire ambassador to Nigeria H.E. Traore Kalilou and NATOP National President Mrs. Ime Udo…at the event

Tour operators and members of the Nigeria Association of Tourism Operators (NATOP), Federal capital Territory (FCT) chapter have been called upon to device new and creative ways of doing business as this will help their businesses to grow in the post COVID-19 era.

This was the position of speakers at the just concluded roundtable meeting and cocktail held by the NATOP FCT recently at the Sheraton Hotel Abuja with the theme: Creating values for Tour Operation in Nigeria.

In her welcome address at the occasion, the Vice President NATOP, FCT zone, Ms. Cecile Mambo Doumbe said it has become pertinent for members of the association to sit down, talk and device new ways of overcoming the challenges the industry is facing. Doumbe said: “It is important for tourism stakeholders to brainstorm at this time oh how tourism can usher in values that can act as catalyst for economic growth despite obvious challenges that confront the industry in recent times.

This discussion is important because value creation via tourism is at the heart of our existence as an industry. Tourism as a vehicle for creating value remains a priority for us in NATOP.”

While delivering her speech at the event, the National President of the association, Mrs. Ime Udo called for the creation of value for tour operators to improve tourism businesses in Nigeria. She said adding value to the business of tour operators, would go a long way in harnessing economic growth in spite of the challenges confronting the industry in recent time.

Her words: “We have realised that as tour operators, we have to come up with a law because we are not given necessary attention. We are sitting down with our business partners and everyone involved in this business to discuss on the way forward of the association.”

The President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, in his goodwill message, called on NATOP members “not to relent efforts at adapting their capacities and offerings which could include altering products to meet the new normal.” He urged them to explore opportunities to offer services and products that meet new travel demands.

He urged the tour operators to take advantatge of the capital city to promote more differentiated tour experience and attractions by forming partnerships across the travel ecosystem.

He said: “Take a step further by creating a connected ecosystem where a tourist could engage multiple personalized services, products, and loyalty programmes along their journeys. The fact is that by doing your bit to create value, we would have succeeded in changing the trajectory of the tourism industry in Nigeria from one that is plagued by such challenges as COVID-19, insufficient government support and other institutional challenges to a formidable industry capable of contributing massively to national growth and economic development.

Also speaking at the occasion, the President Institute for Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ITPN), Chief Abiodun Odusanwo said it was important for NATOP members to acquire requisite skills to operate effectively in their businesses. He said: “It is pertinent to note that the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN)is a professional certifying body in Travel Tourism and Hospitality trades of the country, impacting meaningfully on the industry in terms of ensuring that practitioners in the sector have the requisite skills and knowledge to practice as professionals and must be thus certified by the Institute to do so.

