Tottenham will have to wait till their final group game against Marseille to book a place in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League after being denied victory in a dramatic finale against Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs had allowed Sporting take the lead after a sloppy start to the match with former Spurs youngster, Marcus Edward scoring against his former side.

After several yet frantic efforts to get back to the game, Rodrigo Bentancur rose to head home from a corner 10 minutes from time to save Spurs blushes on the night and get them hunting for a late winner.

They laboured for long periods before being denied a last-gasp winner when Harry Kane’s strike was ruled out for offside with manager Antonio Conte shown a red card in the ensuing chaos.

