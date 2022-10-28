At a recent event celebrating 15 years of domestic LPG, organized by NLNG and NLPGA, Mr. Tosin Ashafa, the co-founder and Executive Director of Government Affairs of Mezo Energy Trading Limited, who spoke after the event, talked about the success the domestic gas policy has achieved so far. He noted that although there is still a long way ahead for Nigeria’s gas sector to travel, giving the opportunities globally, there is no doubt that the country is on the right path.

Ashafa also mentioned, “I do not doubt that Nigeria’s gas sector will explode in a few years, creating wealth for the country and its citizens. Important lessons have been learned during Ukraine and Russian wars and Nigeria must position itself to benefit immensely in the near future. What also gladdens me is that I have listened to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s gas policy, and I can say without a doubt that he has great plans for the sector, and many great things will happen when he gets elected into office.

Ashafa also hinted at on going plans at his energy company to redefine the playing field of how gas is distributed and retailed. He said “in the next few months, a lot of things that we have been working hard on at Mezo will be coming to fruition. And i can guarantee you that it will not be conventional. We will be introducing several innovative ways on how retail consumers buy gas. Customers are sure to get the best value, at the best price, with the most convenience.”

