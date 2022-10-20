The Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund is delighted to announce the top 10 finalists for the 2022 edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award competition

They are: Luga Cyprian Toryila (Benue State), Musa Saidu(Borno State), Ifeoma Stella(Enugu State), Blessing Lydia Titiloye (Lagos State), Garba Abraham (Niger State), Adewale Kayode Abayomi (Ogun State), Olanrewaju Olubunmi Olayemi (Oyo State), Alaku Ayiwulu (Plateau State), Zainab Gambo(Yobe State) and Kabir Musa (Zamfara State).

The finalists were chosen following a rigorous evaluation and grading of a pool of 1027 entries by an esteemed panel of judges. The top 10 finalists will now proceed to the final stage where the panel of judges would subject them to one-on-one interviews to determine the eventual winner of this year’s edition of the competition.

The winner will be revealed at a glamorous award ceremony taking place at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Lagos on Friday October 21, 2022.

Now in its 8th edition, the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition is a platform created to identify, showcase, and reward exceptional teachers in both public and private secondary schools across the country. It is funded by the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which was set up in 1994 towards advancing the quality of education at all levels in Nigeria in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG No.4.