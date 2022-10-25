Why we won’t release Kanu, FG tells Appeal Court; Rivers PDP won’t campaign for you, Wike tells Atiku; are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, October 25, 2022.

In 'Today in the News', a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Biafra: Why we won’t release Kanu, FG tells Appeal Court

The Federal Government yesterday adduced reasons it has not obeyed the judgement of the Court of Appeal that ordered the release of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

Government in a fresh affidavit filed before the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, maintained that Kanu posed a flight risk, insisting he would escape from the country as soon as he was freed from detention.

Rivers PDP won’t campaign for you, Wike tells Atiku

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, told the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar not to expect the party in Rivers State to campaign and vote for him in the 2023 elections.

The governor, who spoke while inaugurating Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Port Harcourt, accused Atiku of picking Rivers members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council without consulting or accommodating his input, thus undermining the state’s electoral value.

Panic as petrol shortage emerges in Lagos

There was panic, yesterday, as petrol shortage, characterised by long queues started to emerge in Lagos.

Checks by Vanguard showed that some filling stations, especially independent marketers, did not have the product to sell to motorists and other consumers.

