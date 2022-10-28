UK insists on terror alert as major mall shuts operation; Nigeria can’t borrow, needs alternative sources of funds — Adeosun are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, October 28, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Precious Chukwudi, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

UK insists on terror alert as major mall shuts operation

The UK government insisted yesterday on its terror alert, despite assurances by the federal government that the country was safe.

The fresh alert came as a major mall in the FCT, Jabi Lake Mall, yesterday shuts its operation in what the management said was an effort to protect its staff and customers.

Nigeria can’t borrow, needs alternative sources of funds — Adeosun

The Federal Government said, yesterday, that Nigeria can no longer borrow money to fund its budget.

Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, who disclosed this at a business forum in Abuja, said the country must explore other means, such as taxes, to run the government.

Why FG is keeping Nnamdi Kanu despite court ruling — Malami

Despite the court ruling asking Nigeria to return the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra to Kenya and pay him N500 million as compensation, the Federal Government is not inclined to free him based on several factors, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said.

Malami told Vanguard in an exclusive interview yesterday that the rendition of Nnamdi Kanu could not be used as the only basis to free the IPoB leader of other offences allegedly committed by him against the Federal Government of Nigeria.

RELATED NEWS