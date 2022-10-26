Tinubu, Obaseki in war of words over break-up statement; Panic buying, cause of petrol queues, says FG are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, October 26, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Precious Chukwudi, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Tinubu, Obaseki in war of words over break-up statement;

The Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has berated Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, over his comments that Nigeria would break up if Tinubu wins the 2023 presidential poll.

Describing the statement as “abhorrent and “a study in sheer hypocrisy,” the Tinubu’Shettima PCC said Obaseki had shown that he was one of those misleading the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and edging the opposition party to electoral doom.

Panic buying, cause of petrol queues — FG

With petrol queues resurfacing in some parts of Nigeria, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, yesterday, confirmed the existence of commercial stocks nationwide.

Chief Executive Officer, NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, who disclosed this, also appealed to Nigerians not to engage in panic-buying of the product.

WhatsApp restores service after Nigeria, UK, 12 others experienced outage

The popular Meta-owned social media messaging platform, WhatsApp, restored its services yesterday after billions of users in different parts of world, including Nigeria, United Kingdom, United States and 12 other countries, experienced outage for some hours.

The outage affected both personal and group chats alike. WhatsApp Web was also affected by the outage, with the app’s web client unable to access the platform.

RELATED NEWS