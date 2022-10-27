Some INEC staff tried to enrol fake voters 40 times — Yakubu; 2023: Northern Christian clerics ask Shettima to withdraw as Tinubu’s running mate are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, October 27, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Precious Chukwudi, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Some INEC staff tried to enrol fake voters 40 times — Yakubu

For engaging in multiple registrations of voters during the last voters’ listing exercise, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has commenced the in-house sanctioning of 23 officials.

The records of the commission showed that some of the 23 officials attempted to register some fake voters 40 times, INEC National Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed yesterday during the third quarterly meeting with political parties, in Abuja.

2023: Northern Christian clerics ask Shettima to withdraw as Tinubu’s running mate

About 500 prominent Christian clerics from the north and heads of different support groups within the All Progressives Congress, APC, have asked the party to prevail on Senator Kashim Shettima to withdraw as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s running mate.

They also warned that if their demand was not met before the expiration of the window period for withdrawal of candidates as stipulated in the Electoral Act (2022 as amended) i.e. 90 days to the election, the APC should be ready to lose the support of their millions of followers in the north.

Court to Fg: Return Kanu

The Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Wednesday, ordered the Federal Government to pay N500 million as damages to the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, for forcefully abducting and renditioning him from Kenya in June last year.

Presiding Judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike, also declared Kanu’s extraordinary rendition from Kenya as illegal and a gross violation of his fundamental human rights.

RELATED NEWS