Out-of-school children hit 20m as poverty, insecurity worsen; 2ND ANNIVERSARY: Police tear-gas #EndSARS protesters at Lekki top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, October 21, 2022.

In ‘Today in The News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Among them are:

Out-of-school children hit 20m as poverty, insecurity worsen

In spite of efforts by governments, many more Nigerian children are dropping out of school.

Although the Federal Ministry of Education is picking holes in the 2021 figures of an analytical statistics organisation, SBMorgan Intelligence, that put the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria at 12.3 million, the latest data of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, says the current number is 20 million.

2ND ANNIVERSARY: Police tear-gas #EndSARS protesters at Lekki

Men of the Nigeria Police, yesterday, fired canisters at some protesters, who converged at the Lekki tollgate, in Lagos for a procession in commemoration of the second anniversary of the EndSARS protests in the state.

Those dispersed by the police include pro-democracy campaigner, Omowole Sowore; the leader of Takeitback Movement, Ayoyinka Oni; the Executive Director of Enough is Enough, Yomi Adamolekun, popular comic skit maker, Mr Macaroni; Falz and other protesters.

Politicians’ll find it difficult to rig 2023 elections — Igini

Former Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, said yesterday that the 2023 elections would not be business as usual for politicians hoping to engage in electoral malpractice.

Igini, who spoke on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, said with what INEC had put in place after being empowered by the new Electoral Act, politicians who might be thinking of manipulating the process were in for a shock.