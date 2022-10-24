I’m okay, presidential race not wrestling bout – Tinubu; Insurers reap huge premium from rising insecurity are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, October 24, 2022.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Precious Chukwudi, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Among them are:

I’m okay, presidential race not wrestling bout – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, weekend declared he was not sick but hale and hearty.

He also noted that the presidential race is not a wrestling bout, wondering why the opposition keeps insisting he is sick.

Insurers reap huge premium from rising insecurity

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has identified insecurity as one of the factors fueling malnutrition in Nigeria.

The global organization cautioned that the country’s development efforts would amount to naught if decisive actions were not taken tamely the menace.

Don’t politicise flood, A’Ibom, Delta tell FG

Instead of responding to the challenge of accounting for the ecological fund allocated to them, Akwa Ibom and Delta state governments, weekend, chided the Federal Government for blaming states over the flood ravaging most parts of the country, admonishing it not to play politics with the worsening disaster.

Last week, the Presidency challenged states to give an account of how they spent amounts in excess of N1 trillion, allocated to them from the Ecological Fund to tackle floods and other ecological problems.

RELATED NEWS