Floods: Delta, Anambra, Benue, Bayelsa govs cry to FG for help; I’II advance your legacies, Tinubu assures Buhari are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, October 19, 2022.

In ‘Today in The News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Floods: Delta, Anambra, Benue, Bayelsa govs cry to FG for help

The governors of Delta, Bayelsa, Kogi, Anambra and Benue states yesterday appealed to the Federal Government to immediately come to their aid to avert a looming humanitarian crisis, following the devastating effects of floods in their states.

Speaking separately on the devastating impact of this year’s flood in their states, the governors said the situation has overwhelmed them, hence the need for urgent support from the Federal Government

I’II advance your legacies, Tinubu assures Buhari

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday assured President Muhammadu Buhari that if elected, he would advance the effort and legacy of his administration.

Tinubu gave the assurance when he presented his goodwill message at the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Zamfara govt bows to pressure, withdraws order shutting broadcast station

Zamfara State government has apologised for shutting down five broadcast stations in the state.

The government had ordered the closure of some media houses in Gusau, the state capital, for providing coverage for a political rally organised by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.