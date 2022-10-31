Buhari backs Emefiele over naira re-design; Lagos commercial drivers commence 7 days strike are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, October 31, 2022.

Buhari backs Emefiele over naira re-design

Amid controversies over the position of the Finance Minister, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, on the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to embark on the redesigning of Naira notes, President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday that the CBN has his support on the project.

Ahmed, at the weekend, declared that the CBN did not carry her Ministry along in the new Naira note plan, warning that the new notes could have dire consequences on the value of the Naira.

Lagos commercial drivers commence 7 days strike

The Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria ((JDWAN)), on Sunday, said it will commence its proposed seven days strike starting tomorrow (Monday) as its meeting with the state government yielded no result.

JDWAN National Leader, Akintade Abiodun, who disclosed this said some representatives of the association met with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola and the motor park management liaison officer Mr Hakeem Odumosu (AIG rtd) in the company of JDWAN legal adviser, Barrister Ayo Ademiluyi.

Nigeria loses 70,000 barrels of crude daily — Minister

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said weekend that Nigeria loses 700,000 barrels of crude oil to thieves daily.

Sylva, who disclosed this at the 2002 graduation of students of Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Warri, said the federal government was making concerted efforts to curtail the menace.

