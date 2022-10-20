Floods: Account for N1trn ecological vote, FG tasks states; FG plans to open 2nd Niger Bridge before Christmas are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, October 20, 2022.

In ‘Today in The News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Among them are:

Floods: Account for N1trn ecological vote, FG tasks states

The Presidency yesterday challenged states to give an account of how they spent amounts in excess of one trillion naira, allocated to them from the Ecological Fund to tackle floods and other ecological problems.

This came as the Federal Government said yesterday that the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroun was not responsible for the large-scale flooding in Nigeria.

FG plans to open 2nd Niger Bridge before Christmas

The Federal Government plans to open the historic Second Niger Bridge to the public on or before Christmas this year, thereby ending years of endless wait to travel on that important infrastructure that was conceived many decades ago but left on the drawing board by previous administration.

But for that to come to fruition, ongoing flooding on the four-kilometre approach from the Asaba end of the bridge must recede to enable the contractor to complete the link road to the bridge, which had since been completed and lit by the contractor.

FG to tackle deficit, debt with assets sales, other measures – Finance Minister

At the backdrop of the rising fiscal deficit and debt burden, the Federal Government is taking steps to offer some of its assets for sale through equity investments while raising revenue through road tolls.

The assets are valued at over N30 trillion held in over 60 enterprises and agencies.

