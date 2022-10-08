As part of its passion towards promoting the African creative sector and entrepreneurship, The Land Is Green (TLIG) Africa Global media, an online content creation platform have announced her new partnership and Tv shows.

The announcement was made at a media parley held recently in Victoria Island, Lagos, where Kehinde Olagbenjo, the CEO and team lead of TLIG Africa Global Media, shared some of the projects and activities of the company with the media. He also revealed that one of the shows will be going on WAP TV.

“We’ve handled some of the biggest entrepreneurs’ programmes and worked with several companies in the past. So, we thought it was time to move to the next level.” he revealed.

On his part, Afolabi Oke CEO of Global Infoswift Ltd, strategic partner of TLIG Africa Global Media re-iterated that his company will be partnering with TLIG Africa to set up an online 24-7 TV. He said there is need to rewrite the African story and to change the perception for good.

“It is time for Africans to take back what truly belongs to us; it is time to show the world who we truly are, and not see through their own lenses. We want to celebrate young entrepreneurs and media people. Obviously quality will be our watchword so we would match any international media when it comes content, quality and delivery of service. We will put in everything we have to ensure that we give out best of content, verified content.”

Also, Odunola Abayomi – host of The TOD Show, Kehinde Ajose the host of ‘Celebrity Uncensored’ and Adejoke Yusuf – host of the BRR show and the TLIG Review show, spoke about the highlight of their various shows.

